Teresa Palmer just welcomed her fourth child with husband Mark Webber.

The Australian actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting some adorable snaps of baby daughter Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

She wrote in the caption: “Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her.

“A little magic moon for our family 🌙☀️✨ ~ 17•12•12•17.”

The pics included the couple’s other kids – Bodhi Rain, 7, Forest Sage, 4, and Poet Lake, 2 – all cuddling up to their newborn sister.

Jenna Dewan was among those commenting, gushing: “This family…..! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations!!”

Actor Webber, known for roles including “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”, which was filmed in Toronto, is also a father to son Isaac from a previous relationship.

Palmer’s news comes after she opened up about her seven-year breastfeeding journey.