It’s taken awhile, but Nate Berkus is conquering a major fear brought about by the trauma of surviving being swept into the ocean by a violent tsunami that took the life of his partner, Fernando Bengoechea, 17 years ago.

On Thursday, Berkus’ husband, Jeremiah Brent, shared a photo of the interior designer and TV personality as he waded into the ocean with the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Poppy in his arms.

“One of the most profound and unrecognized parts of Nate’s spirit is his strength,” wrote Brent in the caption.

“I watched my husband, who survived such tragedy and such loss in 2004, walk our children into the ocean earlier this week. He has broken the chain of fear and wades in the water, full of laughter and full of joy. There is no one like him,” Brent continued, noting that Thursday would have been Bengoechea’s birthday.

Back in 2004, Berkus and Bengoechea were vacationing in Sri Lanka when an undersea earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that devastated coastlines throughout Asia, resulting in 227,898 deaths.

Berkus and Bengoechea, staying in a beachfront hut, were swept out into the ocean by the force of the massive wave, and became separated. Bengoechea was subsequently reported missing and was never found.

In 2019, Berkus paid tribute with a heartbreaking message on Instagram.