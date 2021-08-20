Olivia Newton-John wants her birthday to be about helping others.

In an interview with the Australian morning show “Sunrise”, the “Grease” star talked about celebrating her 72nd birthday next month amid her battle with breast cancer.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Takes Swipe At Any ‘Grease’ Backlash: ‘We Need To Relax A Little Bit’

“My birthday wish is that we raise a lot of money and we help a lot of people,” she said.

Newton-John is supporting the Walk For Wellness, which raises money to fund “evidence-based wellness therapies” at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

The Centre’s mission is to “ease the side effects of cancer treatment and support people with cancer emotionally, spiritually and physically.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Walk For Wellness will be held virtually this year, allowing people from all over the world to participate.

“The idea is to get a group of your friends together and just walk and raise some money,” Newton-John said.

She added that programs at the centre include “yoga, meditation, acupuncture and art therapy.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Calls Out Scam Using Her Name To ‘Falsely Promote And Sell A CBD Oil’

Looking at her own struggle with cancer, the actress said, “I was in the hospital a couple of years ago and got to experience all of these programs in my room and it made a huge difference to me. It keeps you positive and in a great space.”

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which eventually went into remission. In 2013, her cancer returned and despite largely overcoming it, in 2017 she got news that the cancer had metastasized to her bones.

Newton-John gave a positive update on her current cancer fight, telling fans that she’s “doing well.”