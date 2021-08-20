Stand Up To Cancer is set to honour the beloved Chadwick Boseman at this year’s fundraising special, airing on Global.

The “Black Panther” actor passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, and the late star’s wife Simone and Anthony Anderson will pay a special tribute to him at the star-studded event.

It was revealed earlier this month that celebrities Alison Sweeney, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Danai Gurira, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, and more will make appearances at the fundraising special, which will take place on Saturday, August 21.

Kate del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Tony and October Gonzalez, Eric McCormack, Flula Borg, Frankie Grande, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordana Brewster, and Uzo Aduba are among the long list of names taking part, as well.

It was previously announced that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth will executive-produce the special, which will be co-hosted by Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara.

SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear.

There will be performances by Brittany Howard and Common with Stevie Wonder.

Stand Up To Cancer’s biennial special will broadcast from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all major broadcast networks including Global.

Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime. The telecast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on several platforms.

One night. We stand together. Global TV supports @SU2C_Canada’s mission to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor. Join #StandUpToCancerCanada on Sat, 8/21 at 8pm ET on Global and STACKTV for a televised fundraising special. Learn more and donate: https://t.co/JGJLFvK4Cv. pic.twitter.com/QCgbDoxbRQ — Global TV (@GlobalTV) August 18, 2021

This year’s show will air live on Global on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET & PT / 7 p.m. CT.