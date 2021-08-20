It’s been more than a year since Naya Rivera tragically drowned during a boating accident, but life goes on for the loved ones she left behind.

This is especially true for her son Josey, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

On Thursday, Dorsey took to Instagram to post some photos and video of himself and his son on the tyke’s first day of kindergarten. In the series of photos Dorsey posted, he included a throwback of the father-son duo taking a ride on the roller coaster at the famed Santa Monica Pier amusement park.

RELATED: Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises Their 5-Year-Old Son Josey For Being ‘So Strong’ Following Actress’ Death

In the video, the pair excitedly ride the coaster, hands in the air, with Josey’s excitement delighting his dad.

Dorsey also shared a photo of Josey masked up, on his first day of kindergarten this week.

“The 1st Day of Kindergarten was a roller coaster to remember,” he wrote in the caption.

Back in June, the proud papa shared a photo of himself and Josey during his Pre-K graduation ceremony, writing, “Next Up Kindergarten!”