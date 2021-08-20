“Dune” is yet to be released, but director Denis Villeneuve said part 2 could be on its way fairly soon.

Villeneuve was asked about a possible sequel during an interview with French-Canadian outlet La Presse.

He said, translated via Google, “I think realistically that we could start filming in the fall of 2022. It would be pretty quick, but it would be good.”

Villeneuve also spoke about some recent reports suggesting Zendaya’s character Chani would be the main character of “Dune” part two.

However, he insisted: “This is where sometimes I realize my limitations with the English language. When I gave this videoconference interview to this Italian magazine, I babbled about something about Chani’s character that made it seem like the second movie would focus on her.

“She remains one of the main characters and the role is important, but Dune still remains the story of Paul Atreides [played by Timothée Chalamet] first and foremost.

“Having said that, Zendaya is an incredible actress who inspires me deeply. She really is a movie beast. Its role has grown in the first part. I put this misunderstanding on my own. This is a case of ‘lost in translation!'”

“Dune” is based on the classic 1965 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert.

A synopsis reads, “Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.”

Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

“Dune” will make its IMAX premiere at TIFF in September before hitting theatres Oct. 22.