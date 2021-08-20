Click to share this via email

Justin Timberlake is getting put to work at Target.

In a TikTik video shared by user @dougyanthony, the singer, 40, is seen ringing up some Ice Breaker candy and a pack of gum before putting it back on the shelf.

The clip shows Timberlake wearing a parka and a hat, instead of a Target uniform.

“Justin Timberlake says post this for the naysayers,” the video’s caption reads.

Timberlake reposted the clip on his Instagram story, adding the caption, “Haters gonna say it’s fake.”

In another video shared by @dougyanthony, the pair are dancing with Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” in the parking lot.

While the video left many viewers confused about what Timberlake was doing, the “Palmer” actor’s former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass was left baffled.

“This guy looks familiar,” Bass commented. “I can’t place it.”

“Nobody gonna mention how he just scanned something and put it back on the shelf?” one user commented, while another added, “Why is he putting it back on the shelf though?”

Another viewer commented, “Times are tough when JT starts working at target.”

“Why is everyone so surprised he’s at Target?” a commenter asked. “He’s a human just like the rest of us. Just more talented.”