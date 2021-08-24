Normani fans really want the singer to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B tweeted that she wanted to see “my girls” Lizzo and Normani perform at the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, Sept. 12.

However, Normani said she hasn’t yet been asked to do the honours.

The former Fifth Harmony band member posted:

i hope so too ….. https://t.co/XdY7QDt5aT — Normani (@Normani) August 20, 2021

they haven’t booked me yet 🙃 https://t.co/XdY7QDt5aT — Normani (@Normani) August 20, 2021

Fans then bombarded Twitter with messages using the hashtag #LetNormaniPerform.

Normani didn’t bless the VMAs just for her to not be booked #LetNormaniPerform pic.twitter.com/8XB0hT0xZF — hourly black hotties (@hourlyblkhottie) August 20, 2021

Now MTV let’s not forget who gave you a show! Don’t play with my sister #vmas #LETNORMANIPERFORM pic.twitter.com/JqOtBPmnfu — N 🤍 1996 ✨ (@bunniv3) August 20, 2021

There’s no excuse on why Normani isn’t set to perform at the VMAs. Looking at some of the people announced it makes NO sense whatsoever. She’s constantly proven that she can shut award shows down so what is the hold up?? @vmas #LetNormaniPerform pic.twitter.com/YKFqWqTAbV — Thee McFool© (@TheeMcFool) August 20, 2021

Cardi B also got in on the action, sharing:

Normani then said her record label RCA had been “doing everything in their power” to make it happen.

nope they have been doing everything in their power — Normani (@Normani) August 20, 2021

Several days later, Normani responded during an interview with Q997 Atlanta’s “Jade & Moe”, confirming she still hasn’t been invited to perform.

“I’m honestly disappointed about it. Since last week, I’ve just been in my head. Also I know that everything happens for a reason. With or without, I’m good,” she said.

“Obviously I’m a human being, I feel things. I love to feel noticed and for my work to be validated, but it speaks for itself. It’s forcing me to validate myself,” she continued. “I’m talented. It has nothing to do with me. It’s just a decision that somebody else made that was out of my control. I’m focusing on redefining what success means to me, and focusing on the things that make me happy…I would love to perform. You already know. I think back to my favorite artists, Janet [Jackson], Bey [Beyonce] and Britney [Spears]. All of those iconic moments, which I know that I’m capable of, you know?”

Normani Responds To Not Being Invited To Perform At MTV VMAs 2021