Normani fans really want the singer to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B tweeted that she wanted to see “my girls” Lizzo and Normani perform at the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, Sept. 12.

RELATED: Normani Talks Getting Bullied In School And Releasing Her Debut Solo Album: ‘I Feel Like A Woman Now’

However, Normani said she hasn’t yet been asked to do the honours.

The former Fifth Harmony band member posted:

Fans then bombarded Twitter with messages using the hashtag #LetNormaniPerform.

Cardi B also got in on the action, sharing:

RELATED: Normani Joined By Cardi B For New Single ‘Wild Side’ & Jaw-Dropping Music Video

Normani then said her record label RCA had been “doing everything in their power” to make it happen.

The likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde have been confirmed as performers so far.

Click to View Gallery
2020 MTV VMAs Red Carpet