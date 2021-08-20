“Jeopardy!” has faced a rocky road in attempting to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

The week after announcing that “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards would split hosting duties with “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik, Richards issued a statement stepping down from his new role after sexist and anti-Semitic comments he made during his 2014 podcast resurfaced and stirred up controversy, the latest in a string of scandals surrounding Richards (who will reportedly remain as producer).

In the midst of all the drama, a video taken from a 2018 interview Trebek gave to Fox News’ “Objectified” is now going viral, in which the Canadian-born game show king is asked who he’d like to see take over for him at the “Jeopardy!” podium.

In response, Trebek singles out Laura Coates, an attorney, CNN legal analyst and SiriusXM talk show host.

Laura Coates (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
“There is an attorney, Laura Coates, she’s African-American, and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time,” said Trebek.

At the time, Coates responded to Trebek shouting her out, admitting she was “incredibly honoured & humbled” that Trebek “1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever…”

Now that there’s an open hosting spot, Twitter users are taking notice of Trebek’s pick by pointing out that not only would tapping Coates for the role honour the wishes of the man who hosted the show for nearly four decades, it would also make history if “Jeopardy!” were, for the first time ever, to be hosted by a woman of colour.

Check out some of the Twitter responses to Trebek’s resurfaced recommendation: