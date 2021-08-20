Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kirsten Dunst is missing life on set with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The “Bring It On” alum, 39, shared a hilarious video from their time filming “Fargo” together as a sweet but rare look into their love life.

Posted to Dunst’s Instagram page, the short clip showed the pair goofing around using the Dubsmash app.

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Reveals Second Pregnancy On New ‘W Magazine’ Cover With Rashida Jones And Elle Fanning

“‘Fargo’ times were fun times,” she captioned the video.

“How much do you pay for your tea?” Plemons’ character asks. “I haven’t had any tea,” replies Dunst’s before Plemons chimes in again, “You’re an idiot, you are fired.”

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Open Up About Their Relationship

After delivering the final line, both Dunst and Plemons burst into laughter.

The couple first met in 2015 while filming “Fargo”, in which they played a married couple, but didn’t start dating until 2016.

In 2017, the pair got engaged and welcomed their son Ennis, now 3, a year later. They welcomed a second child earlier this year.