Joaquin Phoenix is getting intimate and “kindhearted” in his “Joker” follow-up.

This week, the New York Film Festival announced that Mike Mills’ new film “C’mon C’mon”, starring the Oscar-winning actor, has been added this year’s lineup.

In a tweet, the festival shared the first official image from the black-and-white drama, featuring Phoenix and child actor, Woody Norman.

A soulful Joaquin Phoenix plays a kindhearted documentary filmmaker taking care of his sister’s troubled young son while trying to complete a project in Mike Mills’s C’MON C’MON, another warm, insightful, and gratifyingly askew portrait of American family life. #NYFF59 pic.twitter.com/qXL00pZYIH — New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) August 19, 2021

“After gracing audiences with ‘Beginners’ and ’20th Century Women’, writer-director Mike Mills returns with another warm, insightful, and gratifyingly askew portrait of American family life,” NYFF says. “A soulful Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a kindhearted radio journalist deep into a project in which he interviews children across the U.S. about our world’s uncertain future. His sister, Viv (a marvellously intuitive Gaby Hoffmann), asks him to watch her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman, in one of the most affecting breakout child performances in years), while she tends to the child’s father, who’s suffering from mental health issues.”

The description continues, “After agreeing, Johnny finds himself connecting with his nephew in ways he hadn’t expected, ultimately taking Jesse with him on a journey from Los Angeles to New York to New Orleans. Anchored by three remarkable actors, ‘C’mon C’mon’ is a gentle yet impeccably crafted drama about coming to terms with personal trauma and historical legacies.”

A release date for “C’mon C’mon” has not yet been announced.