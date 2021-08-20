Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bindi Irwin’s baby girl is all smiles, despite reaching a challenging stage in her development.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Irwin told fans that she hasn’t had much sleep since her daughter, Grace Warrior, started showing signs of teething.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute To Mom Terri and Late Dad Steve

“Time on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve is incredibly special. While we’ve been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs,” she wrote, while captioning some snapshots of mom and baby smiling happily together.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says She’s Taking A Break From Social Media: ‘I Need Some Time To Focus On The Happiness That Is My Family’

“Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us,” she continued, adding, “However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it. ☀️”

Many of Irwin’s followers offered words of encouragement in comments beneath the post.

“I’m right there with you Bindi. My 4 month old daughter Julia is teething and it’s been rough. You got this,” wrote one fan.

“Oh no not the teething stage. My little man is still going through it at 17 months. Hugs to you all,” added a second.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Returns To Social Media With New Photos Of Daughter Grace Warrior

Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child back in March.

The 23-year-old conservationist recently shared a photo of their daughter’s first koala encounter.

“Grace Warrior’s first koala encounter,” she captioned the post. “She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute. 🐨.”