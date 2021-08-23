ET Canada, the nation’s most-watched entertainment news series is expanding its reach to the weekends with a new hour-long weekend edition.

ET Canada Weekend, hosted by Sangita Patel, will air Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global, delivering in-depth celebrity interviews and exclusive features while bringing viewers the biggest stories of the week.

The show will also be available to stream live, and can be seen on demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App, in addition to full episodes of the weekday edition of ET Canada.

“This is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment! I am so excited to be named host of ET Canada Weekend,” exclaimed Patel, known to viewers for her role on the weekday edition of ET Canada and hosting HGTV Canada’s “Home to Win”.

“I love what I do, and it has been an incredible journey to get to this point,” she added. “To be able to live my passion while breaking down barriers, I am truly grateful for this experience.”

Since joining ET Canada in 2014, Patel has delivered entertainment news and travelled the globe to interview the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, George Clooney, Helen Mirren and more.

In 2019, she was named as the face of CoverGirl Simply Ageless Collection, and continues to serve as Canada’s CoverGirl ambassador.

Dedicated to utilizing her national platform to shine a light on organizations close to her heart, she is a supporter of Pathways to Education, Children’s Wish and ONE Campaign.

Most recently, she spearheaded ET Canada’s HELP INDIA broadcast special when India was battling the nation’s worst COVID-19 crisis, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment to help raise over $135,000 for the Humanitarian Coalition’s emergency response efforts.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the Entertainment Tonight Canada brand to include a special weekend edition premiering this fall,” said Lisa Godfrey, senior vice president of original content and Corus Studios. “ET Canada is an entertainment powerhouse, with continued ratings success and a robust following on digital platforms. This show has been championing Canadian and international artists for the past 16 seasons and with this new space will have the opportunity to bring even more content to Canadian audiences with ET Canada Weekend with Sangita at the helm.”

“ET Canada Weekend” will make its debut on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; more details regarding the premiere will be coming soon.