Aaron Rodgers really loved hosting “Jeopardy!”.

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio” with Adam Schein, who asked him about his two-week stint guest-hosting the game show in April.

“That was so much fun. That was just so much fun,” Rodgers said. “I spent a lot of time studying and getting ready for it.”

"Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure." Aaron Rodgers told @AdamSchein he would have taken the Jeopardy job if he was offered it. pic.twitter.com/QYEpScMnUi — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 20, 2021

“I had such a such a blast. I have zero regrets with how it all went,” he continued. “It was such a special environment. It was surreal to be on that stage… When you’re just a super ‘Jeopardy!’ fan like I am, it’s just so special to be on that stage, be in that environment where you know that you’re walking in the footsteps of legends.”

Asked if he would have taken the permanent hosting job if he’d been offered it, Rodgers said. “Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule yeah, for sure.”

“Jeopardy!” is currently on the hunt for a new permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek.

On Friday, Mike Richards announced that he was stepping down from the job after being revealed as the new host only last week due to controversy over sexist and offensive comments he made on a podcast in the past.