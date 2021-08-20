Florida Georgia Line is cancelling their scheduled “I Love My Country Tour 2021”, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

The band explained the decision in a statement issued on Friday, Aug. 20.

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard Reacts To Florida Georgia Line Feud Rumors And Going Solo (Exclusive)

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” said singer, Tyler Hubbard.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw & Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Team Up For Uplifting New Song ‘Undivided’

“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” FGL’s Brian Kelley added.

“To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line And Chase Rice Release Music Video For Catchy Track ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.’

The arena and amphitheatre tour was due to kick off at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia in September.

Current ticket holders will receive refunds issued to the original point of purchase.