Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A

Lady A is getting ready to drop a brand new album this fall.

What a Song Can Do will hit digital retailers and stores on Oct. 22.

The project features seven tracks found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), as well as seven more songs.

Among the new songs is “Friends Don’t Let Friends”, which features a collaboration with Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.

The album is the group’s first full-length project since 2019’s Ocean.

Check out the full tracklist below.

