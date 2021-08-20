Lady A is getting ready to drop a brand new album this fall.
What a Song Can Do will hit digital retailers and stores on Oct. 22.
RELATED: Lady A Are Feeling ‘Like A Lady’ In New Single And Music Video
The project features seven tracks found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), as well as seven more songs.
Among the new songs is “Friends Don’t Let Friends”, which features a collaboration with Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.
RELATED: Charles Kelley Provides Update After Lady A Cancels Lakefront Music Festival Act Due To Medical Emergency
The album is the group’s first full-length project since 2019’s Ocean.
Check out the full tracklist below.
RELATED: Lady A Brings Hillary Scott’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Up Onstage To Cover Amy Grant
- “Talk of This Town” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
- “What a Song Can Do” (Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)
- “Like a Lady” (Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)
- “Things He Handed Down” (Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett)
- “Fire” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Justin Ebach)
- “Chance of Rain” (Haywood, Kelley, Topher Brown, Ebach)
- “Worship What I Hate” (Haywood, Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)
- “Where Would I Be” (Garcia, Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton)
- “Friends Don’t Let Friends” Feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker (Kelley, Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Rhett)
- “In Waves” (Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth)
- “You Keep Thinking That” (Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen)
- “Be That for You” (Haywood, Kelley, Corey Crowder)
- “Workin’ on This Love” (Haywood)
- “Swore I Was Leaving” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Reynolds, Parker Welling)