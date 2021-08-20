Lady A is getting ready to drop a brand new album this fall.

What a Song Can Do will hit digital retailers and stores on Oct. 22.

The project features seven tracks found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), as well as seven more songs. 

Among the new songs is “Friends Don’t Let Friends”, which features a collaboration with Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.

The album is the group’s first full-length project since 2019’s Ocean.

Check out the full tracklist below.

  1. “Talk of This Town” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
  2. “What a Song Can Do” (Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)
  3. “Like a Lady” (Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)
  4. “Things He Handed Down” (Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett)
  5. “Fire” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Justin Ebach)
  6. “Chance of Rain” (Haywood, Kelley, Topher Brown, Ebach)
  7. “Worship What I Hate” (Haywood, Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)
  8. “Where Would I Be” (Garcia, Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton)
  9. “Friends Don’t Let Friends” Feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker (Kelley, Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Rhett)
  10. “In Waves” (Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth)
  11. “You Keep Thinking That” (Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen)
  12. “Be That for You” (Haywood, Kelley, Corey Crowder)
  13. “Workin’ on This Love” (Haywood)
  14. “Swore I Was Leaving” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Reynolds, Parker Welling)

 