“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss is addressing speculation around the show’s next lead.

The rumour mill started churning after Reality Steve claimed that Katie Thurston’s former “Bachelorette” suitor, Greg Grippo, will be handing out roses in season 26.

Fleiss took to Twitter to respond on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor !!! No official decision has been made… Stay tuned. Have an ice cold, gluten-free @OmissionBeer — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 19, 2021

“Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor !!!” he wrote. “No official decision has been made… Stay tuned.”

In a separate tweet, the TV producer added, “These decisions regarding our next #TheBachelor are complicated.”

These decisions regarding our next #TheBachelor are complicated. Like the complicated process that gives us delicious, gluten-free @OmissionBeer — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 19, 2021

Reality Steve said he would be “very surprised” if Grippo isn’t the next Bachelor while sharing his claims on Twitter.

(SPOILER): What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this…been told it’s going to be Greg. Obviously it’s never “official” until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 19, 2021

The blogger also noted that the 28-year-old marketing sales rep is a “polarizing figure” who “will have people talking.”

He’s a polarizing figure that will have people talking, which is what they want. But by all accounts and everything I’m being told, he’s your next Bachelor so, I guess let’s get the hot take machine fired up. Because here they come in full force. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 19, 2021

During the “Bachelorette” reunion, Thurston accused Grippo of gaslighting her and only being on the show to further his acting career.