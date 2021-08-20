Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case after being fully vaccinated.

The singer, 47, shared the news to the Astronomicon’s Facebook page on Friday, revealing he would no longer be attending the Astronomicon pop-culture convention this weekend in Michigan.

“I wish I had better news,” he began his message. “I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.”

RELATED: Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Speaks Out On Mass Shootings: ‘Too Many F**king Guns In America’

He continued, “I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it [feels like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

RELATED: Corey Taylor Throws Some More Shade At Chad Kroeger

Taylor has been using his platform to advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines, even speaking in support of them during an recent interview with Heavy Consequence.

“People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines. The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people,” he said at the time. “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f**kin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”