Mandy Moore has been living in motherhood bliss for six months.

In a sweet post to celebrate son August, a.k.a. Gus, the proud mom, 37, gushed about her little one.

“6 months with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love,” she captioned a series of never-before-seen photos. “We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Calls Breastfeeding A ‘Beautiful, Messy And Rewarding Experience’

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed little Gus earlier this year.

“Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith,” Moore wrote in February. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Admits To Feeling ‘Inadequate’ As A Mother: ‘Whatever I Did, It Just Wasn’t Right’

She added, “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The couple has been married since 2018. Gus is the first child for both Goldsmith and Moore.