Ian Somerhalder is looking back on season 6 of “The Vampire Diaries”.

The actor, who played Damon Salvatore on the CW series, joined in on the latest installment of Entertainment Weekly’s “Binge: The Vampire Diaries” podcast.

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Lost His Virginity At 13

During the conversation, Somerhalder discussed villain Kai Parker’s (Chris Wood) arrival onto the show.

Parker was a warlock who acted as the main, often hilarious, protagonist in season 6.

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder Reveals How Wife Nikki Reid Rescued Him After ‘Nightmare’ Fraud

Recalling why he was jealous of Wood’s character, Somerhalder said, “I was always so in love with what Chris Wood was doing onscreen because up until that moment, there was never a character in the show, other than Stefan in the Ripper age, that actually had the ability to not be so serious, to do horrific things but do it with a smile.”

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder Addresses ‘Vampire Diaries’ Reboot Rumours

Wood also appeared on the podcast, explaining that he took inspiration for the character from Ted Bundy “if he was really funny.”

“It was the worst person in the world who’s also, like, maybe a good hang if you can get him to shut up for a second,” he said. “That was sort of what I was always going for.”