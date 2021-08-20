Sandra Oh has no plans for a return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The Canadian actress, 50, who starred as Dr. Cristina Yang on the beloved medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy”, chatted about possibly returning to the series with E! News‘ “Daily Pop”, revealing she’s closed that chapter in her life and career.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, And Michelle Yeoh Grab Dinner In London: ‘Cool Kids’ Table’

“It’s really a time in my past,” Oh explained. “Also, [I’m] fully understanding the deep relationship that people have with Cristina, you know what I mean? I was just speaking about, during the pandemic, I think a lot of people re-watched Grey’s because it is such a friend.”

Despite not wanting to reprise the role, Oh says, “It’s a great privilege to have been on a show like that.”

Oh starred on “Grey’s” between 2015 and 2014 and picked up five Emmy nominations along the way.

RELATED: Sandra Oh And Amanda Peet Hope ‘The Chair’ Will Inspire More Diverse Storytelling: ‘We Need More Women Of Colour’

Now, Oh remains focused on other strong female characters, like Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim on “The Chair”.

“What drew me to the character of Professor Kim was just the complexity of how you see the character navigate all of her relationships as a daughter, as a mother, as a boss, as a friend, as a teacher,” she explained.

“The Chair” is available to stream on Netflix.