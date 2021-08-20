Paul Wesley is opening up about brotherhood and encouraging men to be more emotionally vulnerable.

The actor took a look back on bonding with his “Vampire Diaries” co-star, Ian Somerhalder, while joining in on this Sunday’s episode of “The Mike Muse Show” on SiriusXM.

RELATED: Paul Wesley Shares The Ending He Wanted To See For ‘The Vampire Diaries’

“Brotherhood is a thing where you know that you’re kind of connected, kind of forever in some sense, whether you can not talk for two years, but you’re always going to be brothers kind of thing,” noted the 39-year-old star.

Remembering a time when he felt this type of deep connection with Somerhalder, Wesley recalled, “One time we flew to London or to England rather, somewhere in Northern England actually to do some press… I remember through all the kind of chaos, we had a night and finally to ourselves and Ian said, ‘Hey, do you want to go get some cigars and have a drink and go sit on this like awesome bench in this old castle in the garden? And I was like, ‘yeah, absolutely.'”

RELATED: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley To Direct ‘Batwoman’ Episode

He continued, “That was a moment where we sat down and just were like, wow, this is so cool. We’re so lucky. How great is this? We’re having a cigar, we’re in a castle in England, and we’re on this great show. And that was a real moment of kind of gratitude and connection that we had with one another that I kind of think really stood out for both of us.”

Encouraging men to be more emotionally vulnerable with one another, Wesley added, “I think it’s really positive for the world, honestly. I think masculinity is a beautiful thing, but I also think part of masculinity is just being vulnerable and it’ll help people in whether it’s their careers or their personal lives. I really believe that.”

RELATED: Paul Wesley Confuses Madison Beer For A Refreshing Cold One

Wesley’s full interview airs on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 11:00 am on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Mike Muse Show”.

Elsewhere, Somerhalder recently revealed the “Vampire Diaries” character who made him jealous.