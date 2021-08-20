Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato is doing things their way.

To celebrate their 29th birthday on Friday (Aug. 20), the singer debuted their new single and music video, “Melon Cake”, exclusively on Facebook.

The emotional, yet upbeat, track details Lovato’s experience with an eating disorder.

“No more melon cakes on birthdays,” they sing in the chorus. “No more barricades in doorways/Finally get to do things my way.”

“The song is me saying goodbye to melon cake,” Demi, who will celebrate their second birthday in a row eating actual birthday cake, said in a statement. “It was a big step for me, and I wanted to celebrate it.”

Lovato debut the music video, which features captivating with vibrant visuals, on Facebook with a special behind-the-scenes feature on IGTV. They also released a birthday-themed Stories Playlist on Instagram.

“Melon Cake” is off Lovato’s seventh album Dancing With The Devil, which dropped earlier this year.