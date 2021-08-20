“The Talk” will be down a co-host as the talk show heads into a new season.

Carrie Ann Inaba has announced that after being on a leave of absence from the show since April, she will not return.

“I enjoyed my time at ‘The Talk’ as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire ‘Talk’ family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Inaba said in a statement. “I will miss ‘The Talk’, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

Inaba replaced Julie Chen in Jan. 2019 as a permanent co-host.

In April 2021, Inaba shared that she was going to “focus on my well-being” as she took a break. It came weeks after comments from co-host Sharon Osbourne led to an investigation and exit of Osbourne.

“Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience,” Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of ‘The Talk’, told Deadline. “We will always be grateful for her contributions here at ‘The Talk’ over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

Jerry O’Connell joined “The Talk” last month as a permanent co-host to replace Osbourne. No replacement for Inaba has yet to be named.

Inaba previously teased her future on the show via Instagram Stories, while announcing she would be returning as a judge on “Dancing With The Stars”.

“I noticed a lot of you are asking about ‘The Talk’, if I’m coming back and what’s happening there,” Inaba said in July. “I should have some news soon about what’s going on with my future at ‘The Talk’.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.