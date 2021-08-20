Granger Smith’s wife Amber has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The country music star took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 20 to share the very first photo of little Maverick.

“He’s here! Wow…so many emotions,” wrote the doting father. “Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great.”

The couple is also parents to daughter London, 9 and son Lincoln, 7, as well as their late son River, who tragically died in a drowning accident two years ago.

“Me and the three kids were outside and I noticed a little bit of quiet,” Granger recalled of the accident in an interview with “CBS This Morning”. “I thought, ‘Where is Riv?’ I turned around and our pool was behind us with a gated fence and he was in the pool and I jumped into the pool and got him. I thought I would grab him flip him over and he’d cough and I’d say how did you get in here? But that’s not what happened, he was lifeless.”

The musician previously took to Instagram to discuss the special meanings behind Maverick’s name.

Granger explained that the moniker is a tribute to River as it contains the letters R I V.

The artist also joked that “Top Gun” was his “favourite movie as a kid.”