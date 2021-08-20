Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe are officially husband and wife.

The “Bachelor” alum, 33, wed her fiancé, 36, in an intimate ceremony with immediate family on Friday in their hometown of Montreal, Canada.

“I’m over the moon!” Grimaldi told People magazine of their big day. “Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’: Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Open Up About Past Relationship And Public Breakup

According to the outlet, the pair tied the knot at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel. Tania Tassone served as their wedding planner.

Just a day before walking down the aisle, Grimaldi penned a lengthy Instagram post, reflecting on wedding planning during a pandemic.

“We celebrated birthdays, special times and so much more, but today, I am celebrating myself and this week’s accomplishment as I am finally… ALMOST done with all the wedding planning,” she wrote. “Ps. to all happy couples planning a wedding, as hard as it be sometimes (trust me I KNOW), try to enjoy the process of planning and soak in and appreciate the love you are being showered with by your friends and family! 🤍✨🤍”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged To Joshua Wolfe, Ex Nick Viall Reacts

The couple got engaged last summer after dating for over a year.