Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hilary Duff, who just started filming “How I Met Your Father”, has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Duff took to her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon to reveal she tested positive.

RELATED: Joshua Bassett Talks Coming Out As Queer And Reveals Hilary Duff Was His First Celebrity Crush

“That delta,’ Duff wrote overtop a selfie. “She’s a little b**ch: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”

Instagram Stories. Photo: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Duff previously had to quarantine last November after being exposed on the set of “Younger”.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares BTS Pic Of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast

No word yet if the “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff will have to shut down.

On Tuesday, Duff shared a behind the scenes pic of the cast getting ready to film the Hulu series.