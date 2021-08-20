Hilary Duff, who just started filming “How I Met Your Father”, has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Duff took to her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon to reveal she tested positive.
RELATED: Joshua Bassett Talks Coming Out As Queer And Reveals Hilary Duff Was His First Celebrity Crush
“That delta,’ Duff wrote overtop a selfie. “She’s a little b**ch: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”
Duff previously had to quarantine last November after being exposed on the set of “Younger”.
RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares BTS Pic Of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast
No word yet if the “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff will have to shut down.
On Tuesday, Duff shared a behind the scenes pic of the cast getting ready to film the Hulu series.