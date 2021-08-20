Click to share this via email

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale have been married for quite a while longer than fans might think.

It was thought the couple first tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in May 2021.

However, it turns out that this wasn’t the first time that the pair walked down the aisle together.

In a new interview with People, Gale revealed how they secretly got married in a private ceremony back in June 2020.

“We haven’t officially announced this, but we’ve actually been married for a year,” she admitted. “We got married on his birthday — June 18 — last year.”

Gale and Allen are parents to daughter Naomi Bette, 1, as well as having another baby girl on the way.

Gale is also mom to son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

“Actually publicly being Mr. and Mrs. has been really exciting,” she continued.

On how the second ceremony has made them feel like newlyweds once again, Gale gushed, “I thought it was going to be the same, but I feel like it’s a new honeymoon stage for us.”

The couple, who are both from Milton, Delaware, got engaged while at Disney World in 2019, after initially meeting via Allen’s cousin’s wife