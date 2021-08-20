Click to share this via email

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo

Happy 47th birthday to Amy Adams!

Darren Le Gallo took to Instagram to share a touching tribute in honour of his wife’s special day on Friday, Aug. 20.

“Another year around the ☀️ for my ♥️🎂 ,” he wrote, while captioning a beautiful black and white photograph of the “Enchanted” star.

“You make the days brighter-You inspire- #grateful to share this ride with you!!”

Le Gallo told fans that the snapshot was taken in New York back in 2018.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to 11-year-old daughter Aviana.

Viola Davis also shared a birthday message for Adams on Twitter.

Happy birthday to the super sweet, authentic, and uber talented Amy Adams! Love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/CEZEoez6TC — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 20, 2021

“Happy birthday to the super sweet, authentic, and uber talented Amy Adams,” she wrote of her “Doubt” co-star. “Love you.”