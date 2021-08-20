Kathy Griffin is healing her voice with the help of one of the world’s most famous singers.

The comedian took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on her recovery after undergoing surgery for lung cancer three weeks ago.

“So my surgery has been, I think three weeks, and my voice is still hoarse as you can tell,” began the 60-year-old star.

“But my doctor has been giving me vocal exercises and the weirdest thing happens, which is, when I sing, my voice is fine, like watch…”

The former “Suddenly Susan” actress then starts singing “Chandelier”, however, it’s actually Sia’s voice that comes out.

“Oh by the way, did I mention that my doctor is Sia,” she continues, as the blonde haired pop star emerges from behind her.

Griffin also jokes that Sia is “very strict” on her.

“Working on getting my voice back with a special visit from my celebrity voice doctor. Enjoy!” she wrote in the caption.

Griffin announced her lung cancer diagnosis while revealing that she was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove part of her left lung. As Griffin noted, she’s “never smoked” before.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained in my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” she shared with her followers at the time. “I should be up and running around as usual in a mother or less.”

She later urged her followers to “please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Adding, “It’ll save your life.”