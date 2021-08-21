John Travolta is getting candid about a conversation with son Ben about the death of wife Kelly Preston, who lost her battle with breast cancer last year at age 57.

Travolta guested on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show, where he shared what he’d told the 10-year-old.

“He said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,” Travolta told Hart.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life,” Travolta continued.

“I said, ‘But you know, Ben… you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay. Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can,'” he recalled.

After he told his son that he feels “eternally 21,” Ben asked if he could remember things that happened 30 years ago.

“I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Don’t you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.’ He said, ‘What’s wrong with that?'” Travolta said. “This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint.”