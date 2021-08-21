Adam Levine may want to invest in a teleprompter.

Maroon 5 was performing at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday when the frontman launched into “She Will Be Loved” from the band’s 2002 debut album Songs About Jane.

As Levine kicked off the song, he realized he sang the song’s second verse first, reported TMZ.

Levine soldiered on, but then forgot the lyrics a second time, to the amusement of the audience, who sang along — but with the correct lyrics.

“I f***ed up!!!” he told the crowd, who good-naturedly cheered his goof.

“This next year will be the 20th anniversary of our first album,” Levine told the cheering crowd, “and I have not one time f**ked that up. And it’s funny because I didn’t even need to admit it, ’cause you guys came with me on the journey.”

After cancelling their 2020 tour, Maroon 5 kicked off the band’s nine-week summer tour on Aug. 10, which is scheduled to run through to Oct. 8.