Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” lawsuit against Disney has taken another surprising twist, and her lawyers are firing back with a scathing response.

On Friday evening, Disney filed a request to demand that the legal battle be moved to arbitration, which would take the issue behind closed doors and out of the public eye.

In a response on Saturday, Johansson’s chief lawyer, John Berlinski, issued a statement blasting Disney with both barrels.

“After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration,” said Berlinski in a statement, as reported by Deadline.

“Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public?” he added, and then answered his own question.

“Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give ‘Black Widow’ a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions,” Berlinski continued. “Yet that is exactly what happened — and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it.”

In its Friday legal filing, Disney took Johansson’s lawyers to task for excluding Marvel “party to this lawsuit –– substituting instead its parent company Disney under contract-interference theories. But longstanding principles do not permit such gamesmanship.”

Disney is requesting an Oct. 15 hearing on the arbitration request, revealing that it served Johansson’s attorneys “a demand for confidential arbitration in New York.”

Johansson’s team contends that she was guaranteed that “Black Widow” would have a theatrical-only release, contending the decision to simultaneously release the film in theatres and on Disney+ was a breach of her contract intended to minimize her performance-based bonus based on the film’s box office.