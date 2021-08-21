Kelly Clarkson may be in the midst of a contentious divorce, but she’s not letting it put a damper on having fun with friends.

On Friday night, she shared some photos on Instagram of herself and some pals taking in a Blake Shelton concert in Denver.

“Get it @blakeshelton we are LIVIN’ OUR BEST LIVES!!! THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption for a selfie she posted, apparently in a VIP box at the Ball Arena in Colorado’s Mile High City.

In another post, Clarkson shared her appreciation for the talents of her fellow coach on “The Voice”, declaring that his “setlist is INCREDIBLE!”

Clarkson also had some love to share for Shelton’s opening act, Tracy Byrd.