Fans who’ve been waiting to see the “Schitt’s Creek” cast on their live farewell tour have some disappointing news to digest.

On Saturday, “Schitt’s” star Eugene Levy shared a message on Twitter about the “Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell” tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been cancelled entirely thanks to the delta variant.

“When we postponed the Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” reads the message, signed by the “SCTV” alum and son/”Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and co-star Dan Levy.

“However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future,” the message continues. “So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”

According to Levy, “tickets will be refunded immediately on cancellation.”

The message concludes, “We’re so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future.”