Dominic West and Jonny Lee Miller as Prince Charles and John Major In "The Crown".

It’s time for the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral Castle.

A Royal Family favourite, which invites residents of the estate and staff members to celebrate at Balmoral Castle each year when Queen Elizabeth is in residence, has been filmed for Netflix’s “The Crown”.

For the first time, Dominic West and Jonny Lee Miller were spotted in costume as Prince Charles and Prime Minister John Major, respectively.

Other cast members photographed for the ball scene included Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Emma Laird Craig as Sarah Ferguson.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Photo: Splash

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah Ferguson. Photo: Splash

Marcia Warren as The Queen Mother, Sam Woolf as Prince Edward and Flora Montgomery as the Prime Minister’s wife, Norma Major, were all on hand as well in Hertfordshire that doubled for the Scottish retreat.

Dominic West and Jonny Lee Miller as Prince Charles and John Major In “The Crown”. Photo: Splash — Photo: Splash

Earlier in the week, “The Crown” teased the first look at Elizabeth Debicki and West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Unfortunately, fans will wait a bit longer than usual for season 5 of “The Crown” due to COVID-19’s interference with production. The new season is expected to premiere in 2022.