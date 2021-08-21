Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz load up the car with bags as they head out of NYC together.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are continuing to fuel romance rumours.

The two were spotted packing their bags as they appeared to head out of New York City for a weekend getaway.

“The Batman” star carried a brown paper bag with food, while the “Magic Mike” actor lugged all the weekend bags.

Zoë Kravitz. Photo: Splash

Channing Tatum. Photo: Splash

Earlier in the week, Tatum and Kravtiz were photographed as she wrapped her arms around him as he took her for a bike ride.

This isn’t the first time they were rumoured to be dating after she filed for divorce from her ex, Karl Glusman, but E! News reported in January that they were just friends.

The relationship could just be platonic, as Kravtiz is directing Tatum in “Pussy Island”, a thriller she co-wrote.

According to Deadline, the film is about a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida who has her eye on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she gets into King’s inner circle and gets invited to an intimate gathering on his private island, she senses there’s “more to this island than meets the eye. … Something terrifying.”