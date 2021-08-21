On Friday, Trippie Redd’s new single “Betrayal” was released, featuring a rap contribution from Drake.

In his rap, Drake seems to take a shot a fellow rapper Kanye West.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps (the lyrics can be heard in the video above just after the 1:47 mark).

As TMZ points out, while “Ye” could be meant as “they” or “you,” the fact that Drake singles out West’s precise age — 44 — would indicate he’s referring to the rapper who changed his Twitter name to “Ye.” In addition, Genius also specifies “Ye” as the lyric.

RELATED: Kanye West Brings Up His ‘Beef’ With Drake During Letterman Interview

As for why Drizzy would be dissing Yeezy, there has been some speculation.

One theory posits that West is looking to line up the release of his upcoming Donda album with Drake’s upcoming LP Certified Lover Boy, neither of which has a firm release date; Donda was originally scheduled to drop on Aug. 6 but has since been delayed so West can continue to tinker, while Drake has confirmed his latest will land before the end of the summer.