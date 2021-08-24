On Friday, Trippie Redd’s new single “Betrayal” was released, featuring a rap contribution from Drake.

In his rap, Drake seems to take a shot a fellow rapper Kanye West.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps (the lyrics can be heard in the video above just after the 1:47 mark).

As TMZ points out, while “Ye” could be meant as “they” or “you,” the fact that Drake singles out West’s precise age — 44 — would indicate he’s referring to the rapper who changed his Twitter name to “Ye.” In addition, Genius also specifies “Ye” as the lyric.

RELATED: Kanye West Brings Up His ‘Beef’ With Drake During Letterman Interview

As for why Drizzy would be dissing Yeezy, there has been some speculation.

One theory posits that West is looking to line up the release of his upcoming Donda album with Drake’s upcoming LP Certified Lover Boy, neither of which has a firm release date; Donda was originally scheduled to drop on Aug. 6 but has since been delayed so West can continue to tinker, while Drake has confirmed his latest will land before the end of the summer.

West clearly caught word of the song and shared his thoughts in a group chat.

Sending a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, he wrote, “I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd ass jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

While isn’t clear who exactly the message was sent to, West did add Pusha T to the conversation before sending. There is also a “D” which could stand for Drake.

One rapper lapping up the hip hop feud is Rick Ross. During a recent interview with SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Mike Muse Show”.

RELATED: Drake, LeBron James To Executive-Produce Documentary

“I love it,” Ross said. “It’s something else that could continue to fuel the fire to stay inspired. Because to me, that’s what I think, maybe the major factor remaining inspired after being in the game so long, after so many ups and downs, and after achieving a large success, you have to still find a way to remain inspired and do great things…”

“I think motivating the others is the most valuable asset that I really have,” he continued. “It’s like I could almost look at a younger person and see the younger me in that person, and I could find that inspiration. And it’s just, it’s ways to look back and find those times and it still drives me right now.”

Ross also revealed a text message he got from Drake last night which read, “Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird.”

SiriusXM’s interview with Ross airs Sunday, August 29 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.