Ryan Reynolds has had “enough”.

In a letter to Apple TV+, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, called out “Ted Lasso” for calling “into question” the ownership of the team.

The hit show follows an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to run a fictional U.K. soccer club, a situation that sounds awfully similar to Reynolds and McElhenney purchasing the team earlier this year.

A recent episode teased the actors, implying that they weren’t serious about their team.

“We must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community,” the two joked in a letter. “To avoid any legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits.”

With their first season game starting on Saturday, McElhenney got his “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” co-stars, including Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson and Charlie Day, to send their “love and support.” Naturally, it didn’t go smoothy.

Apple TV+ also responded to Reynolds and McElhenney’s request, referencing “Ted Lasso” character Roy Kent.

They posted:

We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021

They then joked:

North Americans in British football. So hot right now. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/BsnQOb3Hiw — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021

The fictional soccer coach proved to be “a man of his word,” with Wrexham AFC tweeting that they’d received “50 boxes of forgiveness.”

Lasso responded, tweeting, “Like I always say about the films of James Cameron, if you can’t be on time, at least be big.”

Croeso gents! Like I always say about the films of James Cameron, if you can’t be on time, at least be big. https://t.co/ZXYEN3QPWM — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 2, 2021

Wrexham shared more phoos of the extreme biscuit delivery.