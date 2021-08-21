Amanda Seyfried is honouring former co-star Bill Paxton, who suffered a fatal stroke in February 2017 at age 61.

On Friday, Seyfried posted a photo of herself and Paxton from the set of HBO’s “Big Love”, in which she played the eldest child of Paxton’s character, polygamist Bill Henrickson.

“Bill and me,” Seyfried wrote in the caption.

“Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees,” she continued.

“I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on ‘Big Love’. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him,” she concluded.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, who portrayed Seyfriend’s husband in “Big Love”, commented on her post.

“What a beautiful and rare light that man was,” wrote Paul, adding a heart emoji.

Paxton died after suffering a stroke several days after undergoing surgery to replace a valve in his heart; Paxton’s family subsequently launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the surgeon and the hospital, alleging the “maverick” doctor “intentionally performed unnecessary heart surgery,” and never informed the actor’s family of the risks.