Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s short relationship is already over.

After first being linked in June as they celebrated West’s 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France, they are going their own ways.

RELATED: Drake Seemingly Disses Kanye West In New Trippie Redd Track ‘Betrayal’

“It was never a serious thing that took off,” a source told People.

A second insider added, “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

Last month, breakup rumours surrounded the couple, which Shayk was reportedly “upset at the lies” being spread. “They are very much still dating,” a source told the publication at the time.

West and Shayk started seeing each other after hanging out in New York City in May. He then invited her to France which “she happily accepted.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Taught Her To Be True To Herself: ‘You Don’t Have To Please Everyone’

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West. The friendly exes have put their children first, with the reality star flying out to Atlanta for both of West’s album listening parties.

Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who share daughter Lea De Seine, split in 2019 after being together for four years.