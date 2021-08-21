Fabio knows you “can’t take life seriously” but one matter wasn’t a joke.

On March 31, 1999, the ’90s icon was at the inauguration of Apollo’s Chariot at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia when it concluded with him having a bloody face.

“It was a miracle. That was a miracle,” Fabio told “People in the ’90s” podcast.

RELATED: Fabio Is Looking For Love At 62: ‘I Still Want To Have Kids’

He then went on to recall how it happened.

“So the rollercoaster goes down at 80 miles an hour, 80, 85 miles an hour, over a pond and back up, and then upside down. So when it came down and went over the pond at like 80, 85 miles an hour. So what happened is, over the pond there was a bunch of geese there. I’m talking about hundreds,” he said. “And one got sucked in. I saw this very up close. The geese hit the video camera. What happened, the goose hit the video camera. The video camera shattered. At 85 miles per hour.”

“I was with reflex fast enough to turn my head. And I saw totally the metal passing by and cut the bridge of my nose. Then got I turned, and it really was a miracle. But because then it was all the rest of the ride, after I was cut upside down, of course the blood rushes to your head. So when I came off, my face was bloody.”

Fabio was rushed to the hospital, with everyone assuming his nose was broken. “My nose wasn’t broken. You know how big was the cut? One stitch,” he added.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Talks Britney Spears And ’90s Media Attention: ‘They Were Feeding On Young, Impressionable Girls… It’s Heartbreaking’

Despite multiple law firms suggesting he could get “$4 or $5 million” he turned it down. “No, no. I said, ‘No, it’s principle. I did my job. I’m not going to sue them. I took the job. I signed that contract.'”

But even so, the exact events of the day will never be known.

“And I tell you, you know the camera,” Fabio said. “My manager at that time, he said, ‘Oh, let’s see the video footage.’ Well the camera is never to be found. The tape disappeared. It never was found.”