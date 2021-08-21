Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, their daughter Banks, 2, and son Luca, 9 pose on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle while spending the day at Disneyland Park.

Hilary Duff has a little poet on her hands.

On Saturday, the “How I Met Your Father” star shared a poem her son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, wrote when she wed Matthew Koma in 2019.

Luca, who was 7 years old at the time, wrote and read the poem about being a blended family in front of the guests.

“Our family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine. in my familys heart and shiny love in out souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag). Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example…I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you,” Luca wrote.

The handwritten poem is now framed.

“This is the poem Luca wrote and read at our wedding,” Duff captioned the post, adding the broken heart emojis.

“He wrote something really beautiful,” Hilary told Parents magazine in 2020 about Luca’s poem. “He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone.”

Duff is currently recovering from a breakthrough case of the Delta variant but told fans she is “happy to be vaxxed” as things could be much worse.