Fans at the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour in Las Vegas were in for a treat.

Special guest Kelsea Ballerini took to the stage to perform a three song melody, including Taylor Swift’s “Teardrops On My Guitar”.

“There is one particular woman who paved the way for people like me,” Ballerini said, as per Billboard.

The concert at the Park Theater at Park MGM required masks for all attendees.

Celebrating being back at live events, Ballerini asked the crowd, “Is this anyone else’s first show back? Well how about this: How about I promise for the next 15 minutes I will give you 110% of everything have if you’ll do it back for me?”

The Jonas Brothers’ tour will make one more stop at the Park Theater on Saturday night before heading to California. The full tour is set to run until October but with many other artists cancelling their tour dates, it remains unseen how the boy band will be able to continue.