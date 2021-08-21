Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard in "The Office"

Mindy Kaling has been a part of some memorable on-screen couples, but which is her favourite TV boyfriend? The answer may surprise you!

The actress and “Never Have I Ever” creator took part in the “Questions I Get Asked” TikTok challenge, with the first question being, “Who was your favourite on-screen boyfriend?”

Kaling had two replies to the answer, both from “The Mindy Project”. Her first was Brendan Deslaurier, portrayed by Mark Duplass who was Mindy’s midwife nemesis. She also named Pastor Casey, the sneaker designer and DJ, portrayed by Anders Holm.

However, some fans jokingly expressed their sadness over her response not being Ryan Howard (BJ Novak) from “The Office”.

“Ryannnnnnnnn 😂❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “not me upset bc u didnt say Ryan.”

“KELLY AND RYANNNNN NOOOO,” a user replied. “Thought you will say Ryan ( BJ Novak) 😂,” another wrote.

Elsewhere in the video, she also answers what her favourite food is; the answer is Australian red licorice. She also shares who her favourite fictional couple is, which is Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly from “You’ve Got Mail”.

Kaling recently celebrated “Never Have I Ever” being renewed for a third season.

“HI-FIVES ALL AROUND!! We are coming back for season 3 of @neverhaveiever! We love you guys for watching the show and can’t wait to make some more for you!” she wrote alongside the announcement.

