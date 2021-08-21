Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are having a bit of fun with their fans.
The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” stars trolled a fan who said it would be “the end of the internet” if Meloni and Hargitay shared a picture “pretending they are kissing with the caption #rehearsing.”
RELATED: Christopher Meloni Oils Up For Behind-The-Scenes Look At Men’s Health Cover Shoot
And that is just what Meloni did.
“#rehearsing what @Mariska?” he captioned a steamy pic of them.
#rehearsing what @Mariska ? https://t.co/wMzRgtKN0x pic.twitter.com/u9G0VhFMgZ
— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) August 21, 2021
RELATED: Christopher Meloni Says ‘My A**’ Is Having A Renaissance Covering Men’s Health At Age 60
“Are you blushing?it’s getting hot in here,” Margitay replied.
Are you blushing?it’s getting hot in here🔥@Chris_Meloni https://t.co/OERuaxwZ3d
— Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) August 21, 2021
Fans were delighted as Hargitay revived her role as Captain Olivia Benson opposite Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler in many of the episodes of the spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.
Earlier this year, Meloni teased “a world of possibility” that there is a romance between their characters when speaking to People.
The show will return for a second season on Sept. 23 on NBC.