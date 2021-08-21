Click to share this via email

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are having a bit of fun with their fans.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” stars trolled a fan who said it would be “the end of the internet” if Meloni and Hargitay shared a picture “pretending they are kissing with the caption #rehearsing.”

And that is just what Meloni did.

“#rehearsing what @Mariska?” he captioned a steamy pic of them.

“Are you blushing?it’s getting hot in here,” Margitay replied.

Fans were delighted as Hargitay revived her role as Captain Olivia Benson opposite Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler in many of the episodes of the spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

Earlier this year, Meloni teased “a world of possibility” that there is a romance between their characters when speaking to People.

The show will return for a second season on Sept. 23 on NBC.