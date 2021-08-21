Saturday’s Stand Up To Cancer was a star studded event to fundraise for cancer research, but the telethon took a moment to honour the late Chadwick Boseman.

The “Black Panther” star’s wife Simone Leeward Boseman performed a moving rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You” (which can be seen at the 38:17 mark above).

“I’ll be seeing you in all the old, familiar places that this heart of mine embraces,” Simone sang.

We are honored to have Chadwick's wife #SimoneBoseman here tonight. Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives. Now is the time to Stand Up for them and with them. 🧡 Give now at https://t.co/tNxh7oe6XK. pic.twitter.com/EwcyolYVmM — Stand Up To Cancer (@SU2C) August 22, 2021

Chadwick died of colon cancer last August at 43 after a private battle with the disease.

Introducing Simone was “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson who co-hosted the evening with Ken Jeong and his wife, Tran Ho.

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years,” Anderson said. “The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

Matthew McConaughey also took part in the YouTube telecast, sharing a personal story about “this damned disease” that took his friend and mentor.

Others to join in the Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth executive produced event included Chris Evans, Stevie Wonder, Common, Sofia Vergara and Paul Rudd.

The full telethon aired on Global and can be viewed above.