Don Everly, one half of the musical duo known as The Everly Brothers, has died at age 84.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed Everly’s death on Saturday night, with a family spokesperson revealing that he died at his home in Nashville. The cause of death was not given.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement provided to the Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams… with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

RELATED: Rock ‘N’ Roll Trailblazer Little Richard Dead At 87

Born in Kentucky in 1937, he and brother Phil (who died in 2014 at 74) began performing as a duo in the mid-1950s; The Everly Brothers scored their first hit, “Bye Bye Love”, in 1957.

Considered rock ‘n’ roll pioneers, the brothers continued to rack up hits during the seminal years of rock, including “Bye Bye Love”, “All I Have to Do is Dream”, “Cathy’s Clown” and “Problems”.

The Everly Brothers, Don and Phil, perform as guests on The Ed Sullivan Show, 1958 (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry, with Don inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019.

The duo’s unique blend of harmonies were early influences on some of rock’s biggest acts, including The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel. In fact, Paul McCartney has said that he and John Lennon modeled their own harmonies on the Everlys.

“When John and I first started to write songs, I was Phil and he was Don,” he once said.

News of Everly’s death was met with tributes on social media.

Just heard from @DUANEALLEN that Don Everly has passed … #RIPDonEverly pic.twitter.com/hc79KdFzh5 — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 22, 2021

Very sad day. Both of the Everlys were part of my musical life growing up. We were inspired by their wonderful records and their singing and their voices. Wake Up Little Suzie was my favorite as a kid. #DonEverlyRIP #doneverly https://t.co/a4hH0i2vaf — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 22, 2021

The Everlys had wonderful harmonies , amazing – Bird Dog is funny – we would occasionally do it on stage #DonEverly Rest In Peace https://t.co/K5LmSgLpdH — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 22, 2021

RIP Don Everly. No singers of my schooldays meant more to me than the Everly Brothers. To quote one of their great hits (which Don wrote) – So Sad. — Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) August 22, 2021